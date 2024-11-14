HR2520/01R1
Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design.See all benefits
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Different companies have their definitions of refurbishment. At Philips, we mostly refurbish products that are returned to us by customers within 30 days of purchase or from our subscription programs. As a result, most products are unused or lightly used.
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The product is completely clean! Each device is put through rigorous quality and performance testing. All products are sanitized, and hygiene-related components or accessories are replaced when needed (for example, the shaver blades or kitchen appliances). Minor signs of use might be visible.
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Products are shipped in their original boxes or plain recycled boxes made of recycled materials.
With a strong 400W motor, you can power through your daily blending tasks for effortlessly smooth results.
Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique and advanced blending technology. With a triangular-shaped blade design that creates optimal food flow as you blend, ensuring consistent and fast blending, time after time.
The specially designed blade guard features a closed cage around it to keep mess to a minimum and protect you from any splash-back while you're blending.
The strong grip of the hand blender has been specially designed to enable superior comfort and control. The ergonomic grip prevents slippage and minimizes any stress or tension on your hands while you're using it.
The lightweight and slim design works in unison with the ergonmic grip to make the blender super easy and comfortable to handle.
The transparent mixing tumbler is the perfect partner for your hand blender, with scaled measurements to help get your required ingredient quantities just right. The tumbler can be used for hot or cold food.
The blending bar is easy to clean by simply rinsing it under running water.
Thanks to its compact size, the hand blender can be neatly stored in a kitchen drawer, no need to keep it out on the counter top.
It’s a returned product that is inspected, tested to perform like new and thoroughly cleaned. It might be delivered in a brown box and includes all functional accessories. The product comes with a 2-year warranty, an attractive price & free 30-day return.
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