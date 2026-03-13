2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR2505/91
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more. - English
What can I do to remove the discoloration of the plastic parts?
Can I process boiling hot ingredients in the bowl?
Can I crush ice cubes with this appliance?
Can I sharpen the blade unit myself?
Why do I need two blades for my Philips OnionChef?
What is the purpose of the basket?
What else can I process with the onion chopper blade unit & basket?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Which size should the ingredients have before processing?
How can I use the second speed (mentioned on packaging)?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
What should I do if the device does not work at all?
The blade of my Philips chopper is blocked
My OnionChef doesn’t cut anymore when I put large chunks of carrots, is it broken?
Why do the onions turn into a wet pulp when I chop them?
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
My Philips chopper is unstable and makes a lot of noise