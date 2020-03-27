2 year warranty
Discontinued
Silkier green smoothie in seconds
This Philips blender Viva Collection blender offers a 600 W motor, 2 L jar and a ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!
600 W
2L glass jar
Multiple speeds and pulse
ProBlend 5
Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.
High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors. The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters.
4.5
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mmm22
27/03/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Great product!
The blending is powerful. Tried making banana smoothie and orange crush and works well enough.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2173/91 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2173/91 Blender
Roslan
26/08/2018
Singapore
this blender is good
The blender is good with 5 blade to make perfect end and smoothie
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2173/91 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2173/91 Blender
mimazak68
09/04/2018
Singapore
Blender HR2173/91
Tis is my second purchase. Im satisfied wth tge oroduct as it has many functions in sense of usage of the blender.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2173/91 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2173/91 Blender
Compare to Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2100