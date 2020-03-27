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  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds
  • Silkier green smoothie in seconds

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR2173/91

4.5

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Silkier green smoothie in seconds

This Philips blender Viva Collection blender offers a 600 W motor, 2 L jar and a ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

See all benefits

Less chunks with the ProBlend 5 technology*

Silkier green smoothie in seconds

  • 600 W

  • 2L glass jar

  • Multiple speeds and pulse

  • ProBlend 5

Strong 600 W motor

Strong 600 W motor

Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.

Large, high-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors

Large, high-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors

High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors. The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

27/03/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Great product!

The blending is powerful. Tried making banana smoothie and orange crush and works well enough.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2173/91 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2173/91 Blender

26/08/2018

Singapore

Singapore

this blender is good

The blender is good with 5 blade to make perfect end and smoothie

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2173/91 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2173/91 Blender

09/04/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Blender HR2173/91

Tis is my second purchase. Im satisfied wth tge oroduct as it has many functions in sense of usage of the blender.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2173/91 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2173/91 Blender

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Disclaimers

  1. Compare to Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2100