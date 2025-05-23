2 year warranty
Discontinued
More than a blender
The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited
600W
2 L Plastic Jar
5 speed and pulse
Strong 600W motor for blending and mixing easily.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.
4.6
of 5
47
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
HIỀN360
23/05/2025
Việt Nam
Tôi muốn thay cái lưỡi dao của máy xay sinh tố. Liên hệ đâu để mua được
Pros
Bền
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender
Date of Use 2023-05-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender
Date of Use 2023-05-22
meotamthe877
23/09/2023
US
mình mong trải nghiệm sản phẩm máy xay p
sản phẩm rất đẹp .Mình thích lắm .Máy xay rất nhanh .xài sướng nữa .Bếp ăn của mình cần có những chiếc máy xay .Sản phẩm okow
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender
Nh12
27/07/2022
US
Tốt
Máy xay êm mịn, giá cả hợp lý, rất đáng mua
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender