2 year warranty
Discontinued
More than a blender
The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited
600 W
2 L glass jar
Multi mill
Strong 600W motor for blending and mixing easily.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
JennyChung29
28/10/2018
Việt Nam
Máy rất tốt
Máy mới mua nên rất tốt, hi vọng tương lai siêu bền của máy. Tôi tin tưởng hàng của Philips, good!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2116/01 Máy xay sinh tố
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2116/01 Máy xay sinh tố