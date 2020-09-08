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  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2104/03

2.9

| (9) Reviews

1 award

Fresh smoothie and food made easy

This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

See all benefits

With extra strong power and blade

Fresh smoothie and food made easy

  • 400 W

  • 1.5 L Plastic Jar

  • with filter, mill and chopper

  • 5 star serrated blade

Strong 400 W motor

Strong 400 W motor

Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

Break-resistant plastic jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

Serrated 5star blade for effective blending and mixing

Serrated 5star blade for effective blending and mixing

The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-961310

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

9

Reviews

08/09/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good quality

Easy to operated. Can blend all types of fruits. Fast blending. Can use to blend hard nuts.

Pros

Fast blending

Cons

The rubber tear easily

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2104/03 Blender

Date of Use 2018-09-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2104/03 Blender

Date of Use 2018-09-08

12/09/2020

US

US

Very Good Blender

Preferrable for Indian Kitchen. You can grind all the pulses and make chutney easily. Best.

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2104/90 Blender

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2104/90 Blender

14/04/2015

Singapore

Singapore

blender not bad but 5 star blade rubber blend is not tight

when you use the jug is fine but problem come when you use the small cup. when you are covering, the rubber blend can sometimes went out of alignment as is not tight enough. too thin rubber blend .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2104/53 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2104/53 Blender

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