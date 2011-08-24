2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.
600W
2 L Plastic Jar
with mill
5 speed and pulse
This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
4.1
of 5
15
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
LinWang
24/08/2011
Singapore
like it, very easy to clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2061/20 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2061/20 Blender
HendraKurnianto
06/08/2011
Singapore
Good product, worth every money spent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2061/20 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2061/20 Blender
MeinaZhao
09/07/2011
Singapore
Good!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2061/20 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2061/20 Blender