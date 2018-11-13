2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday
Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing
450W
1.25 L Plastic jar
4 stars stainless steel blade
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.
4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.
1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.
4.3
of 5
19
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
AhChow91
13/11/2018
Malaysia
Great ice and smoothie blender!
I own this and I have to say that the blades are really powerful! Not only does it cut most of the hard fruits when I make a smoothie, but it cuts up big chunks of ice well. I've been using this product for a few months now and it seems to be performing!
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2051/00 Blender
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2051/00 Blender
Vtn198
09/09/2021
Việt Nam
Sản phẩm tốt
Sản phẩm tốt trong tầm giá. Công suất máy lớn. Tuy hoạt động hơi ồn nhưng kết quả mang lại xứng đáng
Pros
Nhẹ. Chắc chắn
Cons
Hơi ồn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2051/00 Máy xay sinh tố
Date of Use 2021-08-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2051/00 Máy xay sinh tố
Date of Use 2021-08-09
Gift20
15/01/2020
ประเทศไทย
สินค้าราคาคุ้มค่า
วัสดุโถปั่นหนา ราคาไม่แพง เวลาปั่นได้สมูทตี้เนียนอยู่และการใช้งานง่ายมาก
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2051/00 เครื่องปั่น
Date of Use 2019-09-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2051/00 เครื่องปั่น
Date of Use 2019-09-14