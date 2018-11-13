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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Blender

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2051/00

4.3

| (19) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing

See all benefits

With 450W and motor overheating protection

Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

  • 450W

  • 1.25 L Plastic jar

  • 4 stars stainless steel blade

Break-resistant plastic jar

Break-resistant plastic jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

4 stars stainless steel blade

4 stars stainless steel blade

4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.

1 Speed & pulse for both soft and hard ingredients like ice

1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

19

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

2

13/11/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great ice and smoothie blender!

I own this and I have to say that the blades are really powerful! Not only does it cut most of the hard fruits when I make a smoothie, but it cuts up big chunks of ice well. I've been using this product for a few months now and it seems to be performing!

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2051/00 Blender

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2051/00 Blender

09/09/2021

Việt Nam

Việt Nam

Sản phẩm tốt

Sản phẩm tốt trong tầm giá. Công suất máy lớn. Tuy hoạt động hơi ồn nhưng kết quả mang lại xứng đáng

Pros

Nhẹ. Chắc chắn

Cons

Hơi ồn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2051/00 Máy xay sinh tố

Date of Use 2021-08-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2051/00 Máy xay sinh tố

Date of Use 2021-08-09

15/01/2020

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

สินค้าราคาคุ้มค่า

วัสดุโถปั่นหนา ราคาไม่แพง เวลาปั่นได้สมูทตี้เนียนอยู่และการใช้งานง่ายมาก

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2051/00 เครื่องปั่น

Date of Use 2019-09-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2051/00 เครื่องปั่น

Date of Use 2019-09-14

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