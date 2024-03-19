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2 year warranty
Blender
Discontinued
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HR2007/71
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Important Information Manual Philips Blender HR2007/71
This blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy. - English
All (5)
Can I use the appliance to grind coffee beans, nutmegs etc?
What is the function of the small lid?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How can I store the cord?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing