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2 year warranty

Blender

Discontinued

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Blender

HR2007/71

Blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips Blender HR2007/71

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 19 March 2024

This blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy. - English

  • PDF file
  • 10 December 2024

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