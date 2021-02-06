2 year warranty
Discontinued
Tough blending made easy
This Philips blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.
350W
1.5 L Plastic Jar
with mill
2 speed and pulse
Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Pomen
06/02/2021
Indonesia
kualitas dan ketahana produk
saya memilih produk philips dikarenakan sudah dikenal atas ketahanan mesin yg digunakan..sangat awet digunakan utk jangka panjang...
Pros
sangat awet dan tahan lama
Cons
pengunaan fuse sakelar sangat dianjurkan dihilangkan..karena disitu letak alat yg sealalu rusak.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2001/70 Blender
Date of Use 2020-01-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2001/70 Blender
Date of Use 2020-01-06