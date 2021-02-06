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2 year warranty

  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2001/70

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Tough blending made easy

This Philips blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

See all benefits

Blender with 5 star blade and 350 W motor

Tough blending made easy

  • 350W

  • 1.5 L Plastic Jar

  • with mill

  • 2 speed and pulse

2 year guarantee

2 year guarantee

Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

All parts are dishwasher safe

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Break-resistant jar

Break-resistant jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

06/02/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

kualitas dan ketahana produk

saya memilih produk philips dikarenakan sudah dikenal atas ketahanan mesin yg digunakan..sangat awet digunakan utk jangka panjang...

Pros

sangat awet dan tahan lama

Cons

pengunaan fuse sakelar sangat dianjurkan dihilangkan..karena disitu letak alat yg sealalu rusak.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2001/70 Blender

Date of Use 2020-01-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2001/70 Blender

Date of Use 2020-01-06

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