2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2000/70
Tough blending made easy
This Philips blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.
350W
1.5 L Plastic Jar
2 speed and pulse
5 star blade
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
2.9
of 5
12
Reviews
Magaz
10/09/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great For What I Got It For!
I got this as I wanted a Blender to make Iced Cappuccino's, it works great at blending ice when using the pulverize feature which is something that I wanted in a Blender, it is very powerful and even though I only normally use the 1'st speed I like that it has 2, overall great Blender at a cheap Price!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
CoolBloo
30/10/2020
Singapore
Basic blender for the kitchen
I’ve bought this blender >5 years ago and even it has past the 2-year warranty until now it’s still functioning well. Jar is made of light weight but tough good quality plastic that can handles all sorts of blending job. What I like besides the blades can crushed ice it can also blend chili seeds when blending chilies. That’s the difference with a 5-star jagged edge blades as compared to a 4-star straight edge blades I think. From some of the earlier reviews stating that the jar is leaky which I have also faced same issue but I realised that since the blade component is removal for washing it was not tightened properly after washing. Be sure to tighten the blade component tightly following the direction indicated at the base of the blade component. I suggest to do a water test after each removal of blade component by filling up the jar with some water to check for leakage before use to prevent any accidental mess from the leakage. I highly recommend this blender for its price point and reliability.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender
lynn
18/08/2013
Malaysia
good
I use it to blend fruit, if blend completely and full with fiber.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender