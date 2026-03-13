2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR1871/71
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Juicer - English
Philips Avance Collection juicer squeezes every drop from your fruits and vegetables, thanks to the upside-down sieve concept. With QuickClean technology cleaning your juicer has never been easier. - English
Which speed should I use for which fruits?
What do I use the Philips juicer foam separator for?
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare the fruits or vegetables before juicing?
The appliance makes a lot of noise, gives off an unpleasant smell, is too hot to touch or gives off smoke. What should I do?
My Philips Juicer vibrates excessively
My Philips juicer slows down during use
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
My Philips juicer is not working
Why does the juicer stop during use?