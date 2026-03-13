ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Avance Collection Juicer

Discontinued

Support

Avance CollectionJuicer

HR1871/71

Avance Collection Juicer

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Avance Collection Juicer - English

  • PDF file, 2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Philips Avance Collection juicer squeezes every drop from your fruits and vegetables, thanks to the upside-down sieve concept. With QuickClean technology cleaning your juicer has never been easier. - English

  • PDF file
  • 16 October 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting