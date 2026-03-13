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Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Juicer
Discontinued
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HR1871/10
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User Manual Philips Avance Collection Juicer
This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. - English
All (7)
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Which speed should I use for which fruits?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
What do I use the Philips juicer foam separator for?
The appliance makes a lot of noise, gives off an unpleasant smell, is too hot to touch or gives off smoke. What should I do?
My Philips Juicer vibrates excessively
My Philips juicer slows down during use
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
My Philips juicer is not working
Why does the juicer stop during use?
Contacting Philips
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