2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1854/00
Healthy juice made easy
Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer.
550 W
1.5 L
L tube
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.
Keep your juice fresh for longer after you've made it in this 700 ml juice jug.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
khalil
08/11/2013
Malaysia
recomemded
This is my 1st juice extractor..do some survey before buy it. Anyway it was excellent and worth for money compare to normal blender that have a filter. i very satisfied.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1854/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1854/00 Juicer
SSimpson
08/10/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent juicer, no jamming and maximum jucie extraction
We had a lower model than this juicer before, and it kept stopping after a minute juicing or if a fruit was too much for it. this one just keeps going and gets more juice out aswell. nice looking very practical design and easy enough to clean. would recommend to anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer
georicky
19/08/2013
Malaysia
the juicer underperformed, as the after juice fruit pulp still wet with juices
overall, design is good, alittle bulky for those space constraint. ez to use & clean. though the performance is not that great where the fruit pulp is not fully juiced.
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1854/00 Juicer
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1854/00 Juicer