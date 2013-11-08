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  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJuicer

HR1854/00

3.7

| (3) Reviews

Healthy juice made easy

Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer.

See all benefits

Easy juicer: no chopping, no hassle.

Healthy juice made easy

  • 550 W

  • 1.5 L

  • L tube

All parts are dishwasher safe

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

This juice jug keeps your juice fresh for longer

This juice jug keeps your juice fresh for longer

Keep your juice fresh for longer after you've made it in this 700 ml juice jug.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

3
1

08/11/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

recomemded

This is my 1st juice extractor..do some survey before buy it. Anyway it was excellent and worth for money compare to normal blender that have a filter. i very satisfied.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1854/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1854/00 Juicer

08/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent juicer, no jamming and maximum jucie extraction

We had a lower model than this juicer before, and it kept stopping after a minute juicing or if a fruit was too much for it. this one just keeps going and gets more juice out aswell. nice looking very practical design and easy enough to clean. would recommend to anyone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Juicer

19/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

the juicer underperformed, as the after juice fruit pulp still wet with juices

overall, design is good, alittle bulky for those space constraint. ez to use & clean. though the performance is not that great where the fruit pulp is not fully juiced.

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1854/00 Juicer

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1854/00 Juicer

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