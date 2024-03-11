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2 year warranty

Daily Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionJuicer

HR1810/70

Daily Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Daily Collection Juicer

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 11 March 2024

With this Philips juicer HR1810/70 you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. - English

  • PDF file
  • 31 March 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

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