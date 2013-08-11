2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
650 W, plastic bar
Double action knife
1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk
16 speeds +turbo
With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.
For the toughest ingredients.
4.3
of 5
21
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Leszek
11/08/2013
US
This product has great design.
This product is very useful and handy. I'm very pleased and I recommend other people.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/00 Hand blender
Leszek
11/08/2013
US
This product has great design.
This product is very useful and handy. I'm very pleased and I recommend other people.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/00 Hand blender
AydenKoh
29/05/2012
Singapore
Easy to use and wash. Beautiful yet simple design. Reliable and made of good quality material. Most important the portion where the joint secures the blade is especially strong and reinforece for safety and durability.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/01 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/01 Hand blender