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  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

Discontinued

Viva CollectionHand blender

HR1613/01

4.3

| (21) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

Easy blending, chopping, and whisking at any speed

Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

  • 650 W, plastic bar

  • Double action knife

  • 1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk

  • 16 speeds +turbo

Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

For the toughest ingredients.

Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

21

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

11/08/2013

US

US

This product has great design.

This product is very useful and handy. I'm very pleased and I recommend other people.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/00 Hand blender

11/08/2013

US

US

This product has great design.

This product is very useful and handy. I'm very pleased and I recommend other people.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/00 Hand blender

29/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use and wash. Beautiful yet simple design. Reliable and made of good quality material. Most important the portion where the joint secures the blade is especially strong and reinforece for safety and durability.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/01 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1613/01 Hand blender

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