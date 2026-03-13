Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Stand mixers
Discontinued
Support
HR1538/80
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User Manual Philips Mixer
The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun & easy. - English
All (2)
Can I prepare cake mixture with my Philips mixer accessory?
How can I clean the appliance?
I cannot remove the beaters/dough hooks from my Philips Mixer
I can't insert the beaters/dough hooks into my Philips mixer
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you