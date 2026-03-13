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2 year warranty

All series

Stand mixers

Discontinued

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Stand mixers

HR1538/80

Stand mixers

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Mixer

  • PDF file, 839.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun & easy. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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