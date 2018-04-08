2 year warranty
Discontinued
300 W
5 speeds
Strip beater
A powerful 300 W motor that beats, whips and kneads to perfection
Dedicated 5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes
Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks included.
5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
PBH23
08/04/2018
Malaysia
Great design and fair price
Awesome product and beats well. I like philips product because it can be used for a long time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer
TheSassyOne
26/06/2015
Australia
Verified buyer
Great addition to my kitchen
Great design with variable speed and 2 different sets of attachments.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer
hfchan
16/08/2018
Singapore
Daily collection hand mixer
I like this mixer because the speed sliding control is smooth and it has a wide base to stand on. The controls are set at a level that runs from slow (level 1) to the highest speed (level 5). I like how level 1 speed is low enough not to splatter stuff around. It really builds up slowly to the max speed level. Unlike some other hand mixers where the speed level differentiation is not as distinct so you end up splattering mixtures all over. This mixer is simple to use and it’s not too expensive too!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1459/00 Mixer