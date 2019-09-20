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2 year warranty

  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day
  • Enjoy homemade food any day

Discontinued

Chopper

HR1396/55

4

| (8) Reviews

Enjoy homemade food any day

Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.

See all benefits

Perfectly chopped onions, tomatoes, herbs and more

Enjoy homemade food any day

  • 400 W

  • 1 L

  • Plastic bowl

  • 2 blades

Push button

Push button

Easy control with a single hand using the push button.

Versatile

Versatile

1 L plastic bowl

1 L plastic bowl

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

8

Reviews

3

20/09/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

The product is easy to use and clean .

Speed and cuts well. Escalate preparation of food.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/01 Chopper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/01 Chopper

23/08/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Awesome product

Very easy, handy and makes cooking experience much better. A must buy kitchen product, excellent product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/01 Chopper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/01 Chopper

11/06/2017

Singapore

Singapore

Easy use & wash

Very good. Easy to use & wash. Simple convenient efficient effective & practical design which makes it easy to use, take out & wash. Very easy & no frills. Nice

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/01 Chopper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR1396/01 Chopper

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