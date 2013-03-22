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    HR1393/01

    Fresh homemade food made easy

    Your helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR150.00

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    Fresh homemade food made easy

    Perfectly chopped onions, herbs, nuts and more

    • 450 W
    • 0.7 L
    • Plastic bowl
    • 2 blades
    Large 0.7 L bowl

    Large 0.7 L bowl

    Large 0.7L bowl with 0.5L usable volume.

    Easy press down operation

    Easy press down operation

    Easy operation by a simple pressing down.

    Dishwasher safe

    Dishwasher safe

    All accessories are dishwasher safe to easily help you keep your versatile product clean

    Powerful 450 W motor

    Powerful 450 W motor

    Stainless steel blade that stays sharp

    Stainless steel blade that stays sharp

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      450  W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Cleaning
      All accessories dishwashersafe
      Capacity chopper
      0.7  L

    • Design

      Material housing
      Plastic ABS
      Color(s)
      White
      Material bowl
      Plastic
      Material knives
      Stainless steel
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