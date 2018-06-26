2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1328/90
2-in-1 handblender with mixer function
The Philips handblender combines 550 Watt power with ProMix blending technology for smooth results. Thanks to the mixer accessory it can make cake batter, egg whites and cream easily.
550 W
ProMix metal bar
Mixer accessory + chopper
1 speed
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.
This mixer accessory or double whisk for the Philips hand blender has 2 beaters or whisks. It can even make cake batter. The mixer accessory helps you to mix, whisk larger quantities faster and with more volume than the single whisk or by hand. You can prepare cake batter, sponge cake, muffins, cream, eggs and more.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Wens
26/06/2018
Malaysia
The design is difficult to wash and blend
I just bought it a month plus ago. Either cut the food small or big in size also difficult to blend it until smooth. The worst part is the rubber under the blade keep on discharging black colour dirts when I blend the food even though I have washed it very clean! And I have been feeding my baby food that is blended by this blender for the past one month without noticing it!
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1328/90 Hand blender
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1328/90 Hand blender