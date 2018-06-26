ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1328/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1328/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1328/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1328/90
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1328/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1328/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1328/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1328/90

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1328/90

1

| (1) Review

2-in-1 handblender with mixer function

The Philips handblender combines 550 Watt power with ProMix blending technology for smooth results. Thanks to the mixer accessory it can make cake batter, egg whites and cream easily.

See all benefits

550W Promix with mixer accessory

2-in-1 handblender with mixer function

  • 550 W

  • ProMix metal bar

  • Mixer accessory + chopper

  • 1 speed

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

Mixer accessory with two beaters for Philips handblender

This mixer accessory or double whisk for the Philips hand blender has 2 beaters or whisks. It can even make cake batter. The mixer accessory helps you to mix, whisk larger quantities faster and with more volume than the single whisk or by hand. You can prepare cake batter, sponge cake, muffins, cream, eggs and more.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

26/06/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

The design is difficult to wash and blend

I just bought it a month plus ago. Either cut the food small or big in size also difficult to blend it until smooth. The worst part is the rubber under the blade keep on discharging black colour dirts when I blend the food even though I have washed it very clean! And I have been feeding my baby food that is blended by this blender for the past one month without noticing it!

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1328/90 Hand blender

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1328/90 Hand blender

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.