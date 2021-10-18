2 year warranty
Discontinued
HPS930/03
Professional straightening with titanium plates
Philips Straightener Prestige Pro offers fast professional performance with titanium floating plates. Start straight away with only 10 sec heat-up time and enjoy optimal control with digital temperature settings.
Titanium floating plates
Accurate control 230 C
Ionic care for shiny hair
10 sec. heat up time
Professional titanium coated plates for best heat conduction. This superior plate material is durable and transfers heat quickly, resulting in fast and smooth straightening.
The floating plates move, when too much pressure is applied during straightening. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and therefore avoids overall hair breakage.
The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.
3.6
of 5
17
Reviews
Lisafirdausk
18/10/2021
Malaysia
The best
I have been using so many hair straightner and this one is perfect for me. Hoping long lasting .
Pros
Can handle temperature
Cons
Too hot can mek your hair damage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS930/03 Straightener
Date of Use 2021-06-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS930/03 Straightener
Date of Use 2021-06-18
Kat94sky
02/02/2018
Malaysia
Use already 3years still working great
5*Use already 3years still working great Use already 3years still working greatUse already 3years still working great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS930/03 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS930/03 Straightener
Ms X
11/06/2022
Australia
Verified buyer
Works like a charm
This hair straightener works like a charm and is amazing for its pricepoint. It heats up incredibly fast (within 10 seconds) and it only takes me a few minutes for my to achieve a nice tidy hairdo. My hair is quite thick which is why I was gravitated towards the titanium plates and I am very pleased that I did.
Pros
- Heats up very quickly; easy straightening; good for thick hair
Cons
- No box/container to keep hair straightener in (for travelling etc.)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS930/00 Straightener
Date of Use 2021-05-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS930/00 Straightener
Date of Use 2021-05-11