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Discontinued

Prestige ProStraightener

HPS930/03

3.6

| (17) Reviews

Professional straightening with titanium plates

Philips Straightener Prestige Pro offers fast professional performance with titanium floating plates. Start straight away with only 10 sec heat-up time and enjoy optimal control with digital temperature settings.

See all benefits

Professional straightening with titanium plates

  • Titanium floating plates

  • Accurate control 230 C

  • Ionic care for shiny hair

  • 10 sec. heat up time

Titanium coated plates for fast and smooth straightening

Titanium coated plates for fast and smooth straightening

Professional titanium coated plates for best heat conduction. This superior plate material is durable and transfers heat quickly, resulting in fast and smooth straightening.

Prevent hair breakage with floating plates

Prevent hair breakage with floating plates

The floating plates move, when too much pressure is applied during straightening. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and therefore avoids overall hair breakage.

100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

17

Reviews

18/10/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

The best

I have been using so many hair straightner and this one is perfect for me. Hoping long lasting .

Pros

Can handle temperature

Cons

Too hot can mek your hair damage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS930/03 Straightener

Date of Use 2021-06-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS930/03 Straightener

Date of Use 2021-06-18

02/02/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Use already 3years still working great

5*Use already 3years still working great Use already 3years still working greatUse already 3years still working great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS930/03 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS930/03 Straightener

11/06/2022

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Works like a charm

This hair straightener works like a charm and is amazing for its pricepoint. It heats up incredibly fast (within 10 seconds) and it only takes me a few minutes for my to achieve a nice tidy hairdo. My hair is quite thick which is why I was gravitated towards the titanium plates and I am very pleased that I did.

Pros

- Heats up very quickly; easy straightening; good for thick hair

Cons

- No box/container to keep hair straightener in (for travelling etc.)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS930/00 Straightener

Date of Use 2021-05-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige Pro HPS930/00 Straightener

Date of Use 2021-05-11

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