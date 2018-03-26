2 year warranty
Discontinued
Shine therapy for silky smooth hair
This Philips KeraShine straightener with ionic technology, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage.
Ceramic Keratin
Ionic Care
Extra wide plates
Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.
This straightener has keratin infused ceramic plates for ultimate shine and ultrasmooth gliding.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.
4.7
of 5
36
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Rachelamb
26/03/2018
Malaysia
Great For Thick & Long Hair
Tested the straightener which is functioning. The temperature slightly hotter to compare with normal straightener but it's very effective! Just one stroke...you will have a silky & shiny straight hair! The wide plates is very useful for thick & long hair. Straightening time has been shorten to compare with other brand straightener. Long hair just need about 5 minutes and it's done! It lasted almost whole day!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
29/07/2020
Indonesia
Sesuai dengan Namanya
Sangat puas dengan produk ini. Platnya keramik bukan besi. Selain membuat rambut cepat lurusnya, rambut jadi mudah diatur bahkan tanpa disisir sudah rapi, tinggal dirapikan dengan jari. Straightener nya cepat panas, kurang dari tiga menit sudah panas. Selain itu rambut jadi berkilau sesuai dengan nama produknya KeraShine. Platnya juga lebar, jadi lebih banyak rambut yang bisa diluruskan dalam waktu bersamaan. Rambut jadi cepat tertata.
Pros
Platnya keramik, lebar, dan cepat panas. Lebih banyak rambut yang diluruskan dalam waktu cepat.
Cons
Tidak ada pengaturan suhu. Jika dirasa sudah terlalu panas harus dimatikan.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 Pelurus rambut KeraShine
Date of Use 2020-03-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 Pelurus rambut KeraShine
Date of Use 2020-03-29
melda2911
19/02/2020
Indonesia
rambut lurus seketika...lembut lagi
untuk yg buru2 rapih rambutnya ya pake alat ini..karna cepat sekali hasilnya...dan lembut pula rambut kita...
Pros
buat saya krn cepat panas cepat selesai dapt hasil yg memukau
Cons
tidak ada pengatur panas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 Pelurus rambut KeraShine
Date of Use 2018-02-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 Pelurus rambut KeraShine
Date of Use 2018-02-19