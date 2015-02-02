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Discontinued

Straightener

HP8301/03

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Mini dimensions. Maxi performance

Straighter, shinier hair is yours in minutes, wherever you are! The new Compact Mini straightener is 30% smaller than a standard one, fits in your bag and helps you get the straight look you want - anytime, anywhere.

See all benefits

For instant styling on the go

Mini dimensions. Maxi performance

  • Essential Care

  • Mini

200°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

200°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

Easy storage hook for convenient storage

Easy storage hook for convenient storage

The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

02/02/2015

Philippines

Philippines

this product has great design.

just bought the product a month ago and i so love it. its so convenient. its like i am carrying my own saloon in my pouch.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8301/00 Essential Care mini

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8301/00 Essential Care mini

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