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    DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer

    HP8281

    Beautiful hair protected inside and out

    The MoistureProtect Hairdryer has an infrared sensor which continually measures the optimal temperature to dry your hair, preserving its natural moisture.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR493.00

    DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer

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    Beautiful hair protected inside and out

    Boosts shine and preserves hair's natural moisture

    • MoistureProtect technology
    • 2300W drying power
    • Ionic care for shiny hair
    MoistureProtect technology preserves hair's natural moisture

    MoistureProtect technology preserves hair's natural moisture

    MoistureProtect technology controls and adapts the temperature to boost shine and to preserve your hair's natural moisture. Protects your hair from overheating by always ensuring the optimal temperature. Enjoy beautiful hair protected inside and out.

    Intelligent MoistureProtect sensor

    Intelligent MoistureProtect sensor

    The infrared MoistureProtect sensor continually monitors and adapts the drying temperature to match the needs of your hair. The intelligent sensor measures your hair's temperature while you dry your hair, to prevent moisture loss and cuticle damage. Keeping the moisture in your hair means it will be softer, shinier and healthier. You can switch the sensor on/off depending on your needs.

    ThermoProtect prevents your hair from overheating

    ThermoProtect prevents your hair from overheating

    ThermoProtect temperature ensures the perfect drying temperature for your hair. A powerful but gentle drying experience providing optimal results in a caring way.

    Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

    Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

    Six speed and heat settings put you in control. Soft airflow with high heat allows you to create beautiful curls with the diffuser. Enjoy perfectly smooth hair faster by using strong airflow and high heat.

    Cool shot to set your style

    Cool shot to set your style

    The cool shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style. Cool air gives longer-lasting results, keeping your style exactly in place.

    2300W of fast, high performance drying power

    This 2300W professional hairdryer has six speeds and heat settings. The resulting combination of power, speed and technology makes drying and styling your hair quicker, easier and gentler.

    Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

    Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      • Nozzle
      • Diffuser

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      2.5 m
      Frequency
      ~50-60  Hz
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Wattage
      2100-2300  W
      Motor
      DC

    • Design

      Color
      Pearl white & rose gold

    • Features

      Heat/Speed settings
      6
      Cool shot
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic Care
      Yes
      MoistureProtect technology
      Yes

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