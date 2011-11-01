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  • More protection for healthy shiny hair More protection for healthy shiny hair More protection for healthy shiny hair

    DryCare Prestige Hairdryer

    HP8260/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    More protection for healthy shiny hair

    The Philips ProCare hair dryer protects the hair from overheating with the advanced EHD™ technology. The specially designed air outlet spreads the heat more gently onto the hair and avoids damaging temperatures on hair and scalp.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR269.00

    DryCare Prestige Hairdryer

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    More protection for healthy shiny hair

    Hair dryer for maximum care

    • Even Heat Distribution
    • 2300W
    • ThermoProtect Ionic
    • Volume diffuser
    Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

    Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

    Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

    Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

    Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

    The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

    More Care with ceramic elements, providing far infrared heat

    More Care with ceramic elements, providing far infrared heat

    The ceramic element issues far infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

    Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

    Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

    Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

    Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

    Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

    The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

    Cool Shot sets your style

    Cool Shot sets your style

    A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

    Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

    Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      2.5  m
      Color/finishing
      Purple
      Wattage
      2300  W

    • Features

      Ceramic coating
      Yes
      Cool shot
      Yes
      Dual voltage
      No
      Ion conditioning
      Yes
      Hanging loop
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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