2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8202/00
Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair
Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power.
SalonShine Care
This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Honey
21/06/2014
Malaysia
GOOD
Good Hair dryer for daily use. Works perfectly, very light-weight, Nice design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer
r현민r
08/03/2018
한국
HP8202/00 살롱샤인 케어 사용후기
모발을 빨리 말리수 있고 가볍고 소음도 그렇게 크지 않아 좋습니다. 모발이 더 상하지 않으며, 말리수 있어 좋은 듯합니다. 모터바람도 약하지도 않으며, 일반 전문가용 헤어드라이기보다 떨어지거나 그런점은 없습니다.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer
Kevin
20/08/2013
Malaysia
Slow drying
I prefer pervious model.. This model the heat is not focus, hard to do styling..
This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer
This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer
EHD+ - Even Heat Distribution technology - Patent filing in progress