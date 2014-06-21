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Discontinued

Hairdryer

HP8202/00

4.3

| (3) Reviews

Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair

Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power.

See all benefits

SalonShine Care ION

Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair

  • SalonShine Care

Specially designed for Asians

Specially designed for Asians

1600W for gentle drying

1600W for gentle drying

This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
2
1

21/06/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

GOOD

Good Hair dryer for daily use. Works perfectly, very light-weight, Nice design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer

08/03/2018

한국

한국

HP8202/00 살롱샤인 케어 사용후기

모발을 빨리 말리수 있고 가볍고 소음도 그렇게 크지 않아 좋습니다. 모발이 더 상하지 않으며, 말리수 있어 좋은 듯합니다. 모터바람도 약하지도 않으며, 일반 전문가용 헤어드라이기보다 떨어지거나 그런점은 없습니다.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer

20/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Slow drying

I prefer pervious model.. This model the heat is not focus, hard to do styling..

This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer

This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer

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Disclaimers

  1. EHD+ - Even Heat Distribution technology - Patent filing in progress