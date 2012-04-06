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Discontinued

Hairdryer

HP8201

3.9

| (38) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Professional style, professional care

Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power.

See all benefits

SalonShine Care

Professional style, professional care

  • SalonShine Care

Specially designed for Asians

Specially designed for Asians

1600W for gentle drying

1600W for gentle drying

This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

38

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

1

06/04/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Never knew that you could have cool air from a hair dryer.; Very easy to operate. What I like most is the temperature control beside the fan speed control which are built and well placed so that you would not accidentally switch to another fan speed or temperature setting. Great for travel too! Good value for money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8201 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8201 Hairdryer

29/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8201 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8201 Hairdryer

30/10/2011

Singapore

Singapore

It's not too small yet powerful with 1600W.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8201 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8201 Hairdryer

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Disclaimers

  1. EHD+ - Even Heat Distribution technology - Patent filing in progress