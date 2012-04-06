2 year warranty
Discontinued
Professional style, professional care
Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power.
SalonShine Care
This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
3.9
of 5
38
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Kian_PengGoh
06/04/2012
Singapore
Never knew that you could have cool air from a hair dryer.; Very easy to operate. What I like most is the temperature control beside the fan speed control which are built and well placed so that you would not accidentally switch to another fan speed or temperature setting. Great for travel too! Good value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8201 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8201 Hairdryer
MadhuUppal
29/01/2012
Singapore
Excellent product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8201 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8201 Hairdryer
Lye_HuatLim
30/10/2011
Singapore
It's not too small yet powerful with 1600W.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8201 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8201 Hairdryer
EHD+ - Even Heat Distribution technology - Patent filing in progress