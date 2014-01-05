2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dry, Style and Set your hair your way
Take control of your blow dryer with the SalonDry Control. 2200W of professional drying power, 4 times more Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great and shiny results - from dry to set to style.
2200W
This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
Give your hair an intensive boost with ionic conditoning. This hairdryer emits 4 x more negatively charged ions than other hairdryers. This ultimate stream of ions eliminate more static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles. The result is ultimate shiny, frizz-free hair. Let it shine!
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
4.2
of 5
46
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lory
05/01/2014
Malaysia
the best
I buy this a year a go and I'm verry happy with it. I buy everithing that haves on it ceramic. I totaly recomand it. Some thing that can be fixed : Makes a bit off noise but its not verry enoing Its a litle big
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
andrea1961
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
this hairdryer is powerfull and light
i decided to buy this particular hairdryer as i used one at a friends house and was very impressed with the design, power and features of it, it is far more superior than my previous hair dryer despite it being a well branded model,i especially liked the long power cord for ease of use and the weight making it a pleasure to hold for long periods of time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8183/07 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8183/07 Hairdryer
JassJasminka66
09/12/2017
Philippines
Amazing product
I have Salon Dry control Hairdryer 4x ions, for longer than 6 years. My hair is better, healthier and nice using it. I love this dryer and I pray god to have it for long time in advance. I would like to buy another the same to have it as backup. Just a part of cord is little damaged becouse of more than 6 years of using, but it works perfect like first day. I have so dry hair, and lots of white hair, also is light blond coloured every month, but my ends are perfect without cutting for more than 11 months.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer