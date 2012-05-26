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Discontinued

Hairdryer

HP8102/00

4.1

| (22) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Easy care for your hair

.

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Salon Extra compact Hair dryer

Easy care for your hair

Compact design for easy handling

Compact design for easy handling

Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

1100W for beautiful results

1100W for beautiful results

This 1100W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

22

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

26/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Compact!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8102/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8102/00 Hairdryer

02/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Very practical to use. Its compact size enables me to bring for travels. Bought another 1 for my sister. She loves it!!!! Very handy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8102/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8102/00 Hairdryer

19/03/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Very compact yet powerful. Hair dries very fast.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8102/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8102/00 Hairdryer

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