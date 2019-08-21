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Discontinued

Airstyler

HP4674/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Everyday the frizz-free, shiny style you desire

Say hello to smooth shiny hair on a daily basis. The SalonAirstylist Ion 1000W combines ionic technology, four styling attachments and professional power to banish frizz forever

See all benefits

Salon Airstylist Ion

Everyday the frizz-free, shiny style you desire

  • 1000W

  • Ceramic

  • 4 attachments

1000W for professional results

1000W for professional results

This airstyler has a 1000W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

21/08/2019

Indonesia

Indonesia

Amazing

Sayang sekali produk ini sudah tidak diproduksi lagi. Travel friendly dengan hasil yg memuaskan. Setiap teman melihat produk ini, pasti tanya beli dimana. Diadakan lagi lah, lengkap dengan catokan yg platnya bisa diganti2 model catokannya dari lurus sampai bergelombang. Nyesel dulu gak beli sekalian..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4674/00 Airstyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4674/00 Airstyler

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