Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Cordless steam iron
Discontinued
Support
HI570
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual Philips Cordless steam iron - English
Steam iron with cordless function - English
All (2)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam