ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
  • Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer Variety Basket

HD9980/50

4

| (4) Reviews

Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer

The unique variety cooking basket for your Airfryer has a mesh bottom with non-stick coating which easily detaches for quick cleaning. The basket also comes with a splatter proof, multifunctional lid for even more recipes!

See all benefits

QuickClean bottom and lid for easy cleaning

Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer

  • Non-stick/removable mesh

  • Stainless steel lid

  • Dishwasher safe

Non-stick bottom mesh with premium non-stick coating

Non-stick bottom mesh with premium non-stick coating

The unique QuickClean bottom of the Variety cooking basket for Philips Airfryer has a non-stick coating which enables cleaning within seconds as it prevents many types of food from sticking. In addition, the bottom is easily detached so that you can quickly clean even the edges and corners with precision. The bottom can be cleaned under the tap or safey in the dishwasher!

QuickClean removable mesh

QuickClean removable mesh

The innovative Variety basket for Philips Airfryer has a unique design. It has been proven in tests to give the highest cleaning performance vs the standard Philips Airfryer basket bottom mesh.

All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe

All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe

All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3
2

06/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

It does exactly what it says

recommended by our daughter as a usefull addition to the kitchen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9980/20 Airfryer Variety Basket

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9980/20 Airfryer Variety Basket

17/05/2017

US

US

this product is great

[Employee of philipsglobal] love love this product, it is everything i thought it would be

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9980/50 Airfryer Variety Basket

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9980/50 Airfryer Variety Basket

15/01/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Great Product for Arifryer

I love this Basket and the Phillips Airfyer and will buy me another one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9980/50 Airfryer Variety Basket

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9980/50 Airfryer Variety Basket

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.