2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9980/50
Variety cooking basket for your Airfryer
The unique variety cooking basket for your Airfryer has a mesh bottom with non-stick coating which easily detaches for quick cleaning. The basket also comes with a splatter proof, multifunctional lid for even more recipes!
Non-stick/removable mesh
Stainless steel lid
Dishwasher safe
The unique QuickClean bottom of the Variety cooking basket for Philips Airfryer has a non-stick coating which enables cleaning within seconds as it prevents many types of food from sticking. In addition, the bottom is easily detached so that you can quickly clean even the edges and corners with precision. The bottom can be cleaned under the tap or safey in the dishwasher!
The innovative Variety basket for Philips Airfryer has a unique design. It has been proven in tests to give the highest cleaning performance vs the standard Philips Airfryer basket bottom mesh.
All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Powerfull
06/09/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
It does exactly what it says
recommended by our daughter as a usefull addition to the kitchen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9980/20 Airfryer Variety Basket
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9980/20 Airfryer Variety Basket
Rosierod
17/05/2017
US
this product is great
[Employee of philipsglobal] love love this product, it is everything i thought it would be
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9980/50 Airfryer Variety Basket
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9980/50 Airfryer Variety Basket
Reahadna
15/01/2016
US
Verified buyer
Great Product for Arifryer
I love this Basket and the Phillips Airfyer and will buy me another one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9980/50 Airfryer Variety Basket
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9980/50 Airfryer Variety Basket