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    Airfryer Accessory Essential Compact Grill Pan

    HD9910/20

    Airfryer Grill Pan

    Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables due to Rapid Air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with typical ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and also very easy to clean!

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    Airfryer Accessory Essential Compact Grill Pan

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    Airfryer Grill Pan

    For tasty and nonstick frying & grilling!

    • Excellent grilling
    • Versatile cooking
    • Non-stick surface
    Pierced surface for ideal Rapid Air flow while grilling

    Pierced surface for ideal Rapid Air flow while grilling

    Discover the new way of grilling your food thanks to the unique surface of this Airfryer Grill Pan. Due to the Rapid Air technology your food is cooked in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil. Additionally excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface.

    Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

    Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

    With the non-stick surface your grilled food is as easy to take out as to put it in. That way you get perfectly grilled meat and you could even prepare the most delicate types of food like fish and vegetables.

    With a maximized surface you can even grill a whole fish

    With a maximized surface you can even grill a whole fish

    The surface is maximized compared to the normal basket so you can easily fry or grill a whole fish, a big steak or generous portions of vegetables.

    20% faster cooking time*

    20% faster cooking time*

    Using your Airfryer Grill Pan even saves you time. Due to the unique surface and premium materials, you can save up to 20% of cooking time!*

    Also perfect for frying, browning and searing

    Also perfect for frying, browning and searing

    Enable the full potential of your Airfryer and discover the endless versatile possibilities. Even if you want to fry, brown or sear, the Airfryer Grill Pan delivers delicious dishes prepared in no time!

    Airfryer Grill Pan cleans easily due to non-stick surface

    Airfryer Grill Pan cleans easily due to non-stick surface

    Thanks to the non-stick surface your Airfryer Grill Pan is very easy to clean. Additionally you can put it in the dishwasher for your cleaning convenience.

    Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!

    Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Aluminum Alloy

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/a
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      200
      Product Width
      200
      Product Height
      100
      Product Weight
      0.324 kg
      Package Length
      220
      Package Width
      288
      Package Height
      149
      Package Weight
      0.551 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • When baking fish, compared to the Philips Airfryer standard basket.
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