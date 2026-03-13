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Kettles
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Essentials collection Philips Kettle 1000 Series
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HD9314/90
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6420 010 01729 DFU_HD9314_EU9_UM - English
Save time with Philips Essential Collection 1000 Series Kettle. Quickly prepare your favorite hot drinks and boil water for cooking with a flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning. - English
My Philips kettle does not switch on
My Philips Kettle is dirty with small spots inside
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