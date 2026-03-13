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Essentials collection Philips Kettle 1000 Series

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Essentials collectionPhilips Kettle 1000 Series

HD9314/90

Essentials collection Philips Kettle 1000 Series

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Manuals & Documentation

6420 010 01729 DFU_HD9314_EU9_UM - English

  • PDF file, 4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Save time with Philips Essential Collection 1000 Series Kettle. Quickly prepare your favorite hot drinks and boil water for cooking with a flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning. - English

  • PDF file
  • 8 April 2026

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