The saeco syntia makes reasonably good coffee, comparable to another brand's super-automatic espresso/coffee machine we had previously. There are some issues with it, though: 1) The water container is way, way too small. Should be twice as big. 2) The bypass for adding pre-ground coffee has too small a doorway, making it almost impossible to avoid spilling grounds on the top of the machine, and the doorway won't stay open without holding it. 3) If you put even one level scoop (the scoop provided with the machine) of pre-ground coffee in the bypass, the machine will throw away the coffee and not brew anything. You have to use less coffee. 4) The instructions for programming the amount of water to use for the two buttons provided for this are inadequate. It took a while to figure out how to do it. 5) The plastic cover that prevents you from accidentally sticking your fingers in the coffee grinder is useless because who would stick their fingers in there anyway? And it causes the beans not to feed cleanly sometimes. Fortunately, it can be removed. The biggest drawback is the completely inadequate size of the water tank. Second would be the crazy expensive price of the filter.