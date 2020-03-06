2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7447/20
Simply good coffee
Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.
With glass jug
Black
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.
3.3
of 5
15
Reviews
Augustine Wong
06/03/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Good Product
First, is great that Philips has this item for purchase, instead of we have to purchase new unit. The price is reasonable and on stock. i think is my right choice to buy Philips Products. Thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7447/00 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7447/00 Coffee maker
Cher Tan
06/02/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
The products have great feature
a little power will flow into the coffee but its easy to management for old folks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7447/00 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7447/00 Coffee maker
BurnTung
12/07/2018
Singapore
very good product
Ive been using this for a year now and still in top condition. highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7457/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7457/20 Coffee maker