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  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCoffee maker

HD7431/20

4.3

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Simply delicious coffee

Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this Philips coffee maker. Its compact design is perfect for brewing 2 up to 7 cups. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.

See all benefits

With aroma twister for the best taste experience

Simply delicious coffee

  • With glass jug

  • Compact design (0.6L)

  • Black

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
1

13/11/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Easy to use!

Good features and it is compact! Gets the job done fast.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker

23/08/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Coffee maker

It was simple to use but at the beginning the instruction manual was not clear and teh diagram(pictures) are too small for details. It should be bigger picture and showing the location to pour the water in clearly.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker

01/05/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

This product is reasonable of price and good function.

This product is reasonable of price and good function.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker

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