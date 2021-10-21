2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4932/00
2100 W
Black, EER level 2
1 to 120 mins cooking time settings.
Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition
5 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
dedesaid
21/10/2021
Singapore
sleek induction cooker with glass top
the induction cooker does not get hot around the pot, very efficient in heating up contents in the pot, sleek looking with glass top as well, v pleased with both aesthetics and function of induction cooker!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4932/30 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4932/30 Induction cooker
JasmineTear
16/05/2018
Philippines
Reliable
Cooked for a family of 2 adults and 1 kid for about 1 year and 9 months. Been used for boiling, frying, etc. Easy to clean, use, etc.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4932/00 Premium Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4932/00 Premium Induction cooker
steelicon
20/10/2014
Philippines
50Hz in a 60Hz country and region
Surely there must've been a mistake using 50Hz in a 60Hz country and region.
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4932/00 Premium Induction cooker
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4932/00 Premium Induction cooker