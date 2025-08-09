2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4911/00
Sensor Touch
2100 W
Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition
Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request
5 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.
4.2
of 5
59
Reviews
AndrewJack
09/08/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
Induction cooker
Easy to clean and maintain. Useful for housewives in addition to using gas stoves.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4911/62 Induction cooker
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4911/62 Induction cooker
TanCS
01/06/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
The product work within my expectation
I like the buttons control are touch to control, but the led light not easy to see from the side.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4911/62 Induction cooker
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4911/62 Induction cooker
Tanathorn007
26/10/2022
ประเทศไทย
คุ้มค่า ราคาดี
จากการใช้งานแล้วพบว่า สินค้าใช้งานสะดวกและทำความสะอาดง่ายมาก ถือว่าคุ้มค่าคุ้มราคาดี
Pros
ร้อนเร็ว กำลังไฟสูง
Cons
ไม่มี
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4911/35 เตาแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า
Date of Use 2022-09-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4911/35 เตาแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า
Date of Use 2022-09-26