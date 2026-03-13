ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Toaster

Discontinued

Support

Toaster

HD4815/80

Toaster

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips Toaster

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Toaster

  • PDF file, 1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting