2 year warranty
Discontinued
Jar
8 cups
congee menu
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
Cooking congee with optimal result
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Liyana85
03/08/2018
Malaysia
Verified buyer
10 years and still using it without problems.
I received this rice cooker as our wedding present and still using it without problems even after 10 years.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4733/30 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4733/30 Rice cooker