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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Kettle HD4676/40
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Kettle
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini kettle
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection Kettle
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Kettle HD4676/40
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Kettle
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini kettle
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection Kettle

Discontinued

Viva CollectionKettle

HD4676/40

4.4

| (15) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Boil just what you need

The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed Philips kettle HD4676/40 allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment.

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This kettle save up to 66 % energy

Boil just what you need

  • 1.0 L 2400 W

  • 1 cup indicator

  • White lavender

  • Hinged lid

One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

The stainless steel concealed element of the Philips kettle ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

15

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

05/01/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Quick boiling. High Utility. Light weight. Excellent buy

Quick boiling. High Utility. Light weight. Excellent buy. 2 years on. I now want to buy 1 or 2 more for parents/relatives. Daily usage for about 2 years, sometime more than once a day.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4676/20 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4676/20 Kettle

05/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Efficient, fast in boiling water. Colour is great too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4676/20 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4676/20 Kettle

02/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

My wife's favorite!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4676/20 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD4676/20 Kettle

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