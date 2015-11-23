2 year warranty
Discontinued
5L
There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
Automatic rice and congee cooking
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
RexLee
23/11/2015
Malaysia
This product is easy to use and clean
I bought this for mum to use at home, I don't have to teach her how to operate the rice cooker and she can figure it out by herself. Also, it's easy to maintain as it will not like other rice cooker that my house used previously, HD3027/03 did not give us that trouble when I trying to clean it up! Additionally, the product design is beautiful, it matches my kitchen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3027/03 Variety rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3027/03 Variety rice cooker