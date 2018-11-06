2 year warranty
Discontinued
1.8 liter
10 cups
Detachable power cord for convenient storage.
Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio
Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
FanofBasmatiRice
06/11/2018
Singapore
No frills cooker but it works well with basmati rice.
For some reason in the past, when I use a rice cooker, either a fuzzy logic or a basic model, whatever the brand, to cook the rice of my choice, viz. basmati rice, my rice always ended up scorched at the bottom and broken up. After that, I resorted to cooking basmati rice in a microwave oven to obtain beautifully cooked and visually appetizing grains of basmati rice - long and still intact. This Philips jar cooker produces the closest result to cooking basmati rice in a microwave oven minus the hassle of cleaning up the oven interior after each use. I like it. It is simple to use, easy to clean, it is half the output power of my microwave oven but most of all, it works. For me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3018 Jar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3018 Jar