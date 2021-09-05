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  • Enjoy great toast together
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  • Enjoy great toast together
  • Enjoy great toast together
  • Enjoy great toast together
  • Enjoy great toast together
  • Enjoy great toast together
  • Enjoy great toast together
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  • Enjoy great toast together
  • Enjoy great toast together
  • Enjoy great toast together
  • Enjoy great toast together
  • Enjoy great toast together

Discontinued

Toaster

HD2648/20

3
| (4) Reviews
Enjoy great toast together
Philips toaster with independent double 2-slice operation and variable width slots. Toast up to 4 slices, thick or thin, evenly golden brown. Features cancel, defrost & reheat button, variable browning control and removable crumb tray.
See all benefits

Toaster for always golden brown bread

Enjoy great toast together

  • 4 slot metal

  • 2 function

  • Metal

  • Reheat, defrost

To toast 2 slices independently or 4 at the same time

To toast 2 slices independently or 4 at the same time

Independent double 2-slice operation to toast 2 slices independently or four at the same time for optimal flexibility and convenience.

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread

Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

4

Reviews

3

05/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Review Update nearly a decade later

I wrote a review on this toaster in 2012 for this same product, giving it 4 starts. Nearly 10 years later after daily use the toaster is still going strong so I think the other reviews of minimal stars were a little unfair as it's obviously a solidly built product. It's still true that one side doesn't brown quite as much as the other (but I've noticed this on other toasters on the centre stack) -but as earlier reported, all sides toast perfectly if both sides are switched on, clearly to avoid burning when using just one side. After all these years of daily use the only noticeable wear is the handles are a little more difficult to click into position, but that's to be excpected. Another family member bought a professional toaster with similar daily use that lasted only a few years.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2648/20 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2648/20 Toaster

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great design and evenly toasted toast! Best results when toasting 4 slices

The quality and finish of this product is great and performs very efficiently time after time. Unlike lower quality toasters, the browning is generally very even and with wide slots toast doesn't easily get lodged inside. The only slight drawback (and I think is common with a lot of 4 slice toasters is one side of the inner slots doesn't brown as strongly as the outer slots. Initially I thought this was a fault until I realised when toasting 4 slices simultaneously the browning on each slice is near perfect. The designers must have realised (when toasting 4 slices) the heat from the opposite side affects each other (and they've compensated for this). If you mainly toast 4 slices at a time, this won't affect you but is slightly disappointing. This is the only reason I didn't register 5 stars for this product and although a little irritating wouldn't deter me from purchasing again as it's not a big issue. Overall a well designed, well performing toaster, with just the slight irritation when toasting 2 slices at a time. Highly recommended overall and the best toaster I've owned!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2648/20 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2648/20 Toaster

12/04/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

slightly disappointed

I read a lot of reviews regarding this toaster and regret not taking note of them.The toaster does not toast evenly one side lightly toasted and other side overdone.

This review was made for HD2648/20 Toaster

This review was made for HD2648/20 Toaster

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