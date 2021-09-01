2 year warranty
Discontinued
250 W
Non-stick soleplate
Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
4.0
of 5
10
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Nabil H
01/09/2021
Malaysia
My go to Travel Item!
It has a sleek, minimalist design. So useful when travelling. For a lightweight iron, it is also has an adjustable heat setting. Just find a power socket, and you're good to go! Been using this for more than 2 years. It's sad to see this good product is not available anymore, I wanted to buy this as a gift for my dear friend. I hope a better or at least similar future product will come soon.
Pros
Foldable, Lightweight, Spacesaving
Cons
Limited heating adjustment.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD1301/02 Dry iron
Date of Use 2019-09-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD1301/02 Dry iron
Date of Use 2019-09-01
MariCasarini
21/04/2016
Singapore
Old best friend
I have mine since 1998. It saved me manny times of going out using crumpled clothes. It is sooo easy to switch between 110v and 220v and sooo easy to iron, thats why it is my old best friend!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD1301/02 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD1301/02 Dry iron
sirisuk
01/12/2014
ประเทศไทย
ด้ามจับสะดวก พับเก็บประหยัดพื้นที่ รีดง่ายร้อนเร็ว
ดิฉันเป็นคนเดินบ่อยมากคะ และ โดยสารพาหนะ หลากหลาย เตารีดรุ่นนี้ จึงเป็นสิ่งที่ขาดไม่ใด้ ดิฉันไม่ถนัดใช้แบบรุ่นไอน้ำคะ รุ่นนี้ ปลอดภัยคะ ด้ามจับพับเก็บสะดวก ประหยัดเนื้อที่ ไม่เกะกะ ในกระเป๋า คะ ใช้มาหลายแบบ แต่ชอบรุ่นนี้ และ แนะนำให้เพื่อนต่างประเทศๆที่เค้าเดินทางมาพักร้อนใช้ในห้องพัก ตอนเดินทางกลับแค่พับเก็บก็สะดวก ประหยัดพื้นที่ในกระเป๋า ชอบปิ้งใด้อีก และหายห่วงให้ คนในครอบครัวก็ใช้คะ และวางใจที่ให้ลูกๆ เค้าพกติดกระเป๋าเดินทางไปทำธุระต่างจังหวัด ไม่ว่าจะไปในในกลุ่มเพื่อนๆ หรือ เดินทางไปกับ กลุ่ม ของ อาจารย์ ที่ร.ร และจำเป็นต้องใช้ชุดแบบฟอร์มของร.รคะ พกพาไปใด้ ในการเดินทาง หายห่วง คะ ต้องขอบคุณผู้คิดออกแบบรุ่นนี้ และขอให้พัฒาต่อไปคะ เพื่อนๆแม่บ้าน ลองใช้ดูนะคะ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD1301/02 เตารีดแห้ง
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD1301/02 เตารีดแห้ง