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2 year warranty

  • Power with precision
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  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
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  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision
  • Power with precision

Discontinued

Dry iron

HD1301/22

4
| (10) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Power with precision
Look presentable at all times! This very compact and low weight travel iron makes it possible to carry an iron everywhere you go. Its fold-flet and dual voltage function makes it very easy to set up and use.
See all benefits

Fold-flat travel iron

Power with precision

  • 250 W

  • Non-stick soleplate

Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.

Set the voltage yourself

Set the voltage yourself

Non-stick soleplate coating

Non-stick soleplate coating

The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

10

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

3

01/09/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

My go to Travel Item!

It has a sleek, minimalist design. So useful when travelling. For a lightweight iron, it is also has an adjustable heat setting. Just find a power socket, and you're good to go! Been using this for more than 2 years. It's sad to see this good product is not available anymore, I wanted to buy this as a gift for my dear friend. I hope a better or at least similar future product will come soon.

Pros

Foldable, Lightweight, Spacesaving

Cons

Limited heating adjustment.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD1301/02 Dry iron

Date of Use 2019-09-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD1301/02 Dry iron

Date of Use 2019-09-01

21/04/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Old best friend

I have mine since 1998. It saved me manny times of going out using crumpled clothes. It is sooo easy to switch between 110v and 220v and sooo easy to iron, thats why it is my old best friend!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD1301/02 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD1301/02 Dry iron

01/12/2014

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ด้ามจับสะดวก พับเก็บประหยัดพื้นที่ รีดง่ายร้อนเร็ว

ดิฉันเป็นคนเดินบ่อยมากคะ และ โดยสารพาหนะ หลากหลาย เตารีดรุ่นนี้ จึงเป็นสิ่งที่ขาดไม่ใด้ ดิฉันไม่ถนัดใช้แบบรุ่นไอน้ำคะ รุ่นนี้ ปลอดภัยคะ ด้ามจับพับเก็บสะดวก ประหยัดเนื้อที่ ไม่เกะกะ ในกระเป๋า คะ ใช้มาหลายแบบ แต่ชอบรุ่นนี้ และ แนะนำให้เพื่อนต่างประเทศๆที่เค้าเดินทางมาพักร้อนใช้ในห้องพัก ตอนเดินทางกลับแค่พับเก็บก็สะดวก ประหยัดพื้นที่ในกระเป๋า ชอบปิ้งใด้อีก และหายห่วงให้ คนในครอบครัวก็ใช้คะ และวางใจที่ให้ลูกๆ เค้าพกติดกระเป๋าเดินทางไปทำธุระต่างจังหวัด ไม่ว่าจะไปในในกลุ่มเพื่อนๆ หรือ เดินทางไปกับ กลุ่ม ของ อาจารย์ ที่ร.ร และจำเป็นต้องใช้ชุดแบบฟอร์มของร.รคะ พกพาไปใด้ ในการเดินทาง หายห่วง คะ ต้องขอบคุณผู้คิดออกแบบรุ่นนี้ และขอให้พัฒาต่อไปคะ เพื่อนๆแม่บ้าน ลองใช้ดูนะคะ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD1301/02 เตารีดแห้ง

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD1301/02 เตารีดแห้ง

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