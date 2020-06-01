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  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming

New

Hair ClipperSeries 5000

HC5733/15

4.4

| (127) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Versatile family trimming

Give yourself or your loved ones a precise haircut with the Philips Hair Clipper 5000. Blades that stay sharp deliver smooth, even results, while powerful cordless performance lets you trim comfortably and with confidence.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Get perfectly even haircuts at home

Versatile family trimming

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • 16 length settings

  • PowerAdapt sensor

  • Trim and Flow

Customize your look with 16 adjustable lengths

Customize your look with 16 adjustable lengths

With 16 precise length settings in 2mm steps, this Hair Clipper helps you achieve consistent, easy haircuts at home. Two adjustable combs, from 3mm to 28mm, plus a 2mm precision comb, give you the flexibility to shape the style you want. And when you want a close trim, simply remove the comb for a clean 0.5mm hair cut.

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance

For an even and easy trim at home

For an even and easy trim at home

Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

127

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

01/06/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Practice makes perfect

Simple to use, although my first attempt left a little to be desired. Great amusement for the family though to see my disjointed cut. Got a lot better the second time. Easy to clean.

Pros

Plug and play

Cons

Cordless might have an advantage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2019-04-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2019-04-30

27/06/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Fully adjustable cutting height

I purchased this model because of its adjustable cutting height feature rather than a series of multiple height combs

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2021-06-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2021-06-27

21/07/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Hair Clipper - Recommended

The clipper is easy to use, it is efficient and gets the job done in a a few minutes.

Pros

ease of use

Cons

cleaning the cutter is not so strong

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Date of Use 2022-06-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Date of Use 2022-06-21

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 

  1. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.