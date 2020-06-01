2 year warranty
New
Versatile family trimming
Give yourself or your loved ones a precise haircut with the Philips Hair Clipper 5000. Blades that stay sharp deliver smooth, even results, while powerful cordless performance lets you trim comfortably and with confidence.
Self-sharpening steel blades
16 length settings
PowerAdapt sensor
Trim and Flow
With 16 precise length settings in 2mm steps, this Hair Clipper helps you achieve consistent, easy haircuts at home. Two adjustable combs, from 3mm to 28mm, plus a 2mm precision comb, give you the flexibility to shape the style you want. And when you want a close trim, simply remove the comb for a clean 0.5mm hair cut.
Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance
Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.
4.4
of 5
127
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Chuffy
01/06/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Practice makes perfect
Simple to use, although my first attempt left a little to be desired. Great amusement for the family though to see my disjointed cut. Got a lot better the second time. Easy to clean.
Pros
Plug and play
Cons
Cordless might have an advantage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-04-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3505/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-04-30
larapinta
27/06/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Fully adjustable cutting height
I purchased this model because of its adjustable cutting height feature rather than a series of multiple height combs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2021-06-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3525/15 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2021-06-27
Ramif
21/07/2023
United Kingdom
Hair Clipper - Recommended
The clipper is easy to use, it is efficient and gets the job done in a a few minutes.
Pros
ease of use
Cons
cleaning the cutter is not so strong
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Date of Use 2022-06-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb
Date of Use 2022-06-21
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.