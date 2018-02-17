2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC3410/13
HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
Corded use
Scissors and comb
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
4.0
of 5
20
Reviews
Noordora
17/02/2018
Malaysia
This product really great
Its cut fast, my husband really love it, the product very efficient and the stainless steel blades make my husband more confident
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper
MatthewG
27/09/2014
Malaysia
Perfect Cut
My first day of use was extremely easy and the self sharpening blade was precise. Worth purchasing as the warranty covers 5 years. Great Deal.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper
Liam91
28/08/2018
United Kingdom
This product produces neat lines
The Philips Series 3000 Hair Clipper Cordless and Corded. Are by far two of the best hair clippers I have ever used. They both produce neat lines, even cuts and they don’t feel uncomfortable on your head or face. The beard trimmer is excellent, and performs well. The cordless aspect of it is also fantastic. You can cut anywhere in the household, not just in the most convenient place nearest the power source. However, my favourite thing about the product, is that all the lengths of cut are on the front of the device, and you can choose which style you want by moving the lever to whichever number you want. This is much better than having a load of clipper heads to choose from which can create a lot of clutter. Brilliant design. 5 star product. Thank you very much Philips for letting me test these two products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper
Versus its Philips predecessor