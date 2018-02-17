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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 3000Hair clipper

HC3410/13

4

| (20) Reviews

HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

See all benefits

with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 - Cuts twice as fast*

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 13 length settings

  • Corded use

  • Scissors and comb

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

20

Reviews

2

17/02/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

This product really great

Its cut fast, my husband really love it, the product very efficient and the stainless steel blades make my husband more confident

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

27/09/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Perfect Cut

My first day of use was extremely easy and the self sharpening blade was precise. Worth purchasing as the warranty covers 5 years. Great Deal.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

28/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product produces neat lines

The Philips Series 3000 Hair Clipper Cordless and Corded. Are by far two of the best hair clippers I have ever used. They both produce neat lines, even cuts and they don’t feel uncomfortable on your head or face. The beard trimmer is excellent, and performs well. The cordless aspect of it is also fantastic. You can cut anywhere in the household, not just in the most convenient place nearest the power source. However, my favourite thing about the product, is that all the lengths of cut are on the front of the device, and you can choose which style you want by moving the lever to whichever number you want. This is much better than having a load of clipper heads to choose from which can create a lot of clutter. Brilliant design. 5 star product. Thank you very much Philips for letting me test these two products.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3410/13 Hair clipper

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor