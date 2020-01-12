2 year warranty
Discontinued
Iron faster with 2x more steam*
Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing - without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage.
Max 5.3 bar pump pressure
Up to 250 g steam boost
1.5 L water tank capacity
Carry lock
Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.
Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
Awards
4.7
of 5
68
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
ironquestion
12/01/2020
Malaysia
Easy to use!
I was just wondering how to empty the tank with this?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Compact GC7805/20 Steam generator iron
Date of Use 2019-12-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Compact GC7805/20 Steam generator iron
Date of Use 2019-12-12
Seputeh77
31/01/2018
Malaysia
I love this iron
Make your job easier and smooth..i love this product..make my days always in smile..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Compact GC7805/20 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Compact GC7805/20 Steam generator iron
Ima87
25/01/2018
Malaysia
Great product
It helps me a lot to iron all my family's clothes all at once since I love to do ironing during the weekend. This iron is a great helper as it irons faster (save time and energy). I would recommend this iron to be used in your household.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Compact GC7805/20 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Compact GC7805/20 Steam generator iron
Compared to Philips steam iron Azur Performer
Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to Turbo mode based on IEC 60311