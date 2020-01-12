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2 year warranty

All series

  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*

Discontinued

PerfectCare CompactSteam generator iron

GC7805/20

4.7

| (68) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

1 award

Iron faster with 2x more steam*

Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing - without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage.

See all benefits

Our most compact steam generator

Iron faster with 2x more steam*

  • Max 5.3 bar pump pressure

  • Up to 250 g steam boost

  • 1.5 L water tank capacity

  • Carry lock

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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4.7

of 5

68

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

1

12/01/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Easy to use!

I was just wondering how to empty the tank with this?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Compact GC7805/20 Steam generator iron

Date of Use 2019-12-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Compact GC7805/20 Steam generator iron

Date of Use 2019-12-12

31/01/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

I love this iron

Make your job easier and smooth..i love this product..make my days always in smile..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Compact GC7805/20 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Compact GC7805/20 Steam generator iron

25/01/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great product

It helps me a lot to iron all my family's clothes all at once since I love to do ironing during the weekend. This iron is a great helper as it irons faster (save time and energy). I would recommend this iron to be used in your household.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Compact GC7805/20 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Compact GC7805/20 Steam generator iron

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips steam iron Azur Performer

  2. Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to Turbo mode based on IEC 60311