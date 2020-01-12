For many of years in our family we have been using classic irons with temperature control. We have lots of ironing to do every week as myself and my fiance wear office outfits to work everyday so as you can imagine shirts are a nightmare to iron, plus school uniforms for our child. On an average week it takes us roughly an two and a half hours to get these bits sorted. Philips Compact Steam Generator Iron saves us a lot of time, at first I was skeptic about no temperature control, I did not believe this iron can be smart enough to adjust to other fabrics without burning them. In practice it works perfectly and I don't worry that I am going to damage any of the sensitive fabrics, it works as well with silk and jeans as it does on bedding or boxers without messing about with temperature control. Very clever!! Our old steam generator iron was much heavier than the Philips so straightaway I found it much more pleasurable to use, Another very big positive is not needing to refill it before or after the process because water compartment is very large. Secondly quality of ironing massively exceeded my expectation, I'm not gonna lie ironing shirts is not my favorite task however It is much simpler with the Philips "Easy Glide Action" it's just like a magic, just a few moves and the job is done. We have a large ironing board so size is not a problem for me but for some people they may have to upgrade their boards before considering a purchase. It has quite a large base which is linked to the steam generator. I love the design, it looks nice and it has plenty of modern functions. It tells me when it needs cleaning, and also cleans it's self, less work for me so happy days! In case you were wondering the cleaning process only takes a few minutes. I Would 100% recommend this product to everyone starting with my family and friends, worth every penny!!